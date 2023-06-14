Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

