Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

