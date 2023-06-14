Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

