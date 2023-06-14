Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

