Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,689 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

