Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
