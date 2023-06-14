Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,339,000 after acquiring an additional 326,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
VTV opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
