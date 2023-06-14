Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $8,737,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.