Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $695.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $276.57.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

