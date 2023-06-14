Fortis Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

