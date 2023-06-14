Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.