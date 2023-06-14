Fortis Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,505 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

