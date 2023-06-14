Fortis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes makes up approximately 2.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,818 shares of company stock worth $5,704,558. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes



Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.



