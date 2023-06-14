Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,013 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

