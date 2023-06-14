Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 756 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $401.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

