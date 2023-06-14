Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,971 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.