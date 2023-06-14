Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,369 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.