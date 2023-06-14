Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $830,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.