Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $276.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.78.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

