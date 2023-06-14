Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.