Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.62% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.