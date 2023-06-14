Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

