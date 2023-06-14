Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $16.25 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,821,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,251,000. Under Armour accounts for 4.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Under Armour as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.