Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESRW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,912,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 430,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESRW opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

