ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CEO Francis C. Rosch Sells 50,000 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 473,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,163. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 600.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

