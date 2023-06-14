Forest Hill Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

