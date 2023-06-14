Forest Hill Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Renasant worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 279,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after acquiring an additional 149,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133,592 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350 over the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Renasant Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Renasant Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.