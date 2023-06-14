Forest Hill Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of ZimVie worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth $93,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Price Performance

ZimVie stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.52 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZimVie

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

