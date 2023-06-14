Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight VCT Price Performance

FTV stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.81 million, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 0.01. Foresight VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.87.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

