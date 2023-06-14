Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

Shares of FTF stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £137.59 million, a P/E ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.06.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.