Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FTF stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £137.59 million, a P/E ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.06.
