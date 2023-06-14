Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1,985.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 401.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779,033 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 34,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,773 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 848,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,609. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

