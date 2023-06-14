Forager Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Forager Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,317 shares during the period. Travelzoo accounts for 1.6% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 5.34% of Travelzoo worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,836,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,836,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares in the company, valued at $75,944,037.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

