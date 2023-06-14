Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,198 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 3.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $87,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FMX opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

