Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Specifically, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,239,093 shares of company stock valued at $126,192,580. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

