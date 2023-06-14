Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.62

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 991391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

