Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $158 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,001,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,590.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,188 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

