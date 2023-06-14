Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $158 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,001,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,590.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,188 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.