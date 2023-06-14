Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $12.60 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

