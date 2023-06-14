Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 258.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,882 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

