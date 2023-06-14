Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,306,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. 565,969 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

