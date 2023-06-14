Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $10.27 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,183,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. 1,156,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

