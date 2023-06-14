Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 256.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:BBUS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 144,059 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.