Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 310.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,796 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. 75,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.88.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

