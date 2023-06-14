Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 297,085 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 80,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36.

