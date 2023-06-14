Flow State Investments L.P. Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Flow State Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,211,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,065,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ SVII opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

