Flow State Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 2.9% of Flow State Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flow State Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $4,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $355.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

