Flow State Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTE. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $8,865,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.
Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.
