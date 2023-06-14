Flow State Investments L.P. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.