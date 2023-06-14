Flow State Investments L.P. Invests $2.02 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Prospector Capital makes up approximately 1.8% of Flow State Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 342.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83,039 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

