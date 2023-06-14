Flight Deck Capital LP Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises approximately 1.8% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

