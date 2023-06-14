Flat Footed LLC Takes $725,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. SP Plus makes up about 0.1% of Flat Footed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $752.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

